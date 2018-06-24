NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — With two penalties and an accidental deflection, Harry Kane moved ahead of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo and put England into the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Kane scored half of England's goals Sunday in a 6-1 rout of Panama, the national team's largest-ever margin of victory at the World Cup.

England's Jordan Henderson, left, vies for the ball with Panama's Alberto Quintero during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday.

England's Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

Panama's Michael Murillo, left, and England's Jordan Henderson talk following the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

Referee Ghead Grisha from Egypt admonishes England's Jordan Henderson during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez, left, and England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek fight for the ball during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

England's Harry Maguire, left, and Panama's Michael Murillo go for a header during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

England's Harry Maguire goes for a header over Panama's Fidel Escobar during their group G match between at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, and Panama's Armando Cooper challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

England head coach Gareth Southgate, right celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

Panama's Michael Murillo, top, avoids colliding with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, right, during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday.

England's Fabian Delph, left, and Panama's Alberto Quintero fight for the ball during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.

Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, left, blocks a shoot from England's Raheem Sterling during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday.

Panama's Armando Cooper, left, and England's Jesse Lingard challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday.