World Cup: England vs. Tunisia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
England faces Tunisia in a FIFA World Cup Group G match on monday at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia.

A supporter for Tunisia shouts on the tribune
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

A supporter for Tunisia shouts on the tribune prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, foreground, controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

England's Dele Alli, foreground, controls the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

A female England supporters reacts on the tribune
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

A female England supporters reacts on the tribune prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

An England fan with his face painted waits
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

An England fan with his face painted waits for the start of the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, right, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

England's Dele Alli, right, vies for the ball with Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, right, and England's Harry
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, right, and England's Harry Kane fight for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, left, and Tunisia's Ali Maaloul
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

England's Dele Alli, left, and Tunisia's Ali Maaloul challenge for the ball during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Supporters for Tunisia celebrate on the tribune prior
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Supporters for Tunisia celebrate on the tribune prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

England's Jordan Henderson, left, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

England's Jordan Henderson, left, vies for the ball with Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef during the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, right, reacts to flies during
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

England's Dele Alli, right, reacts to flies during the anthem prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

