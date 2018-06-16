TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

World Cup: France vs. Australia

By The Associated Press
Print

Midfielder Paul Pogba scored a late winner to help France to a 2-1 win against Australia in their World Cup opening game in Group C on Saturday.

Pogba was unimpressive until the 81st minute at the Kazan Arena, when he set up a fine one-two with substitute Olivier Giroud to beat Australia keeper Mat Ryan with a shot that took a deflection, hit the bar and crossed the goal line.

After a balanced first half, France was awarded a penalty following a VAR review, the first of the World Cup, and scored to take the lead in the 58th minute. After checking images of a tackle from behind by Joshua Risdon on Antoine Griezmann, referee Andres Cunha pointed to the penalty spot. Griezmann sent a powerful strike into the net that left keeper Ryan stranded.

Australia equalized within four minutes with captain Mile Jedinak converting from the penalty spot after Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the box.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan fails to save the
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan fails to save the ball as France's Paul Pogba his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba shots at goal to score
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Paul Pogba shots at goal to score the second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Australia's Joshua Risdon, left, tackles France's Antoine Griezmann,
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Australia's Joshua Risdon, left, tackles France's Antoine Griezmann, second left conceding a penalty kick for France during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba, left, and Australia's Mathew Leckie,
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Paul Pogba, left, and Australia's Mathew Leckie, right, challenge the ball during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Antoine Griezmann scores the penalty goal during
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

France's Antoine Griezmann scores the penalty goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Olivier Giroud, center, is airborne with Australia's
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Bandic

France's Olivier Giroud, center, is airborne with Australia's Trent Sainsbury during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Antoine Griezmann scores the penalty goal during
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Bandic

France's Antoine Griezmann scores the penalty goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan fails to save the
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan fails to save the ball as France's Paul Pogba, second right, scores his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves Australia's Trent Sainsbury's
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Bandic

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves Australia's Trent Sainsbury's shot during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Australia's Mile Jedinak, center, speaks with his teammates
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Australia's Mile Jedinak, center, speaks with his teammates after the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, center, kicks the ball in
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, center, kicks the ball in front of France's Kylian Mbappe during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

France's Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami and
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami and Samuel Umtiti, from left, leave the pitch after winning the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham attempts to make Odell Beckham Jr. says he will not hold out
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton watches his solo home Stanton, Sanchez go back-to-back as Yanks top Rays
Jets Kacy Rodgers II during the Jets first Father’s Day, Jets style: Kacy coaches Kacy II
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs a route Sterling Shepard eagerly awaits fatherhood
Joe Scally made his debut with New York Lake Grove’s Scally makes debut with NYCFC
Mets manager Mickey Callaway watches on alongside bench Rieber: Shifting hitters’ approach is no easy task