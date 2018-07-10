TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup semifinal: France vs. Belgium

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

France and Belgium meet in the semifinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

France's Olivier Giroud, right, is challenged by Belgium's
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

France's Olivier Giroud, right, is challenged by Belgium's Vincent Kompany during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's Samuel Umtiti, (5) heads the ball to
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France's Samuel Umtiti, (5) heads the ball to score the opening goal of the game during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in, St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates with teammates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP / Pavel Golovkin

France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Paul Pogba of France reacts after France scored
Photo Credit: ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Pogba of France reacts after France scored the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between France and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 10 July 2018.

Players of France celebrate the 1-0 goal during
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Players of France celebrate the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between France and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 10 July 2018.

Semi Final France vs Belgium, St.Petersburg, Russian Federation
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Semi Final France vs Belgium, St.Petersburg, Russian Federation - 10 Jul 2018 Ngolo Kante (L) of France and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between France and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 10 July 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Foreign Minister
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders before the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between France and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 10 July 2018.

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard (C) vies with France's
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

Belgium's forward Eden Hazard (C) vies with France's midfielder Paul Pogba during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates after scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's Ngolo Kante, left, and Belgium's Kevin De
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

France's Ngolo Kante, left, and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne challenge for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, left,
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, left, stand prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, challenges France's Olivier Giroud
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, challenges France's Olivier Giroud during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in, St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Belgium's Axel Witsel, right, gestures as he talks
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

Belgium's Axel Witsel, right, gestures as he talks with his teammate Toby Alderweireld during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left vies for the
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left vies for the ball with France's Ngolo Kante during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in, St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's Lucas Hernandez, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Lucas Hernandez, left, challenges for the ball with Belgium's Nacer Chadli during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's Benjamin Pavard, bottom, and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

France's Benjamin Pavard, bottom, and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen challenge for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

BelBelgium's Vincent Kompany, left, and France's Paul Pogba
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

BelBelgium's Vincent Kompany, left, and France's Paul Pogba vie for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's midfielder Paul Pogba jogs during the warm-up
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

France's midfielder Paul Pogba jogs during the warm-up before the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks on during the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks on during the warm-up before the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

A France fan cheers before the Russia 2018
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

A France fan cheers before the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

A Belgium supporter poses for a picture ahead
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS

A Belgium supporter poses for a picture ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

Belgium's forward Michy Batshuayi (L), France's defender Benjamin
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS

Belgium's forward Michy Batshuayi (L), France's defender Benjamin Mendy (rear 2nd L) , France's defender Samuel Umtiti (rear C), Belgium's midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (R), Belgium's defender Vincent Kompany (front 2nd R) and de Belgium's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (front C) speak together prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018.

A France fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Catherine Ivill

A France fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between Belgium and France at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball as he
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball as he takes part in the warm up before the start of the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in, St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

France's players warm up prior to the semifinal
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

France's players warm up prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

