World Cup: France vs. Peru

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

France faces Peru in a FIFA World Cup Group C match on Thursday at Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Peru's Christian Ramos, left, and France's Olivier Giroud
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Peru's Christian Ramos, left, and France's Olivier Giroud challenge for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba and Peru's Pedro Aquino compete
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

France's Paul Pogba and Peru's Pedro Aquino compete for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Kylian Mbappe falls in the penalty area
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Kylian Mbappe falls in the penalty area under pressure from Peru's Miguel Trauco, left, during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Peru's Luis Advincula, left, is challenged by France's
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Peru's Luis Advincula, left, is challenged by France's Blaise Matuidi during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba, center, fights for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

France's Paul Pogba, center, fights for the ball Peru's Yoshimar Yotun during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Fans of France wait for the start of
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Fans of France wait for the start of the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Players of France and Peru line up before
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Players of France and Peru line up before for the start of the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Olivier Giroud, right holds off the challenge
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Olivier Giroud, right holds off the challenge of Peru's Alberto Rodriguez during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba, center, runs with the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

France's Paul Pogba, center, runs with the ball past Peru players during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Paul Pogba, left goes to head the
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Paul Pogba, left goes to head the ball with Peru's Paolo Guerrero during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Kylian Mbappe reaches for the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France's Kylian Mbappe reaches for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A Peruvian supporter holds up his teams scarf
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

A Peruvian supporter holds up his teams scarf as he waits for the start of the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures to his teammates during
Photo Credit: AP / David Vincent

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures to his teammates during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero is warned by referee Mohammed
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Peru's Paolo Guerrero is warned by referee Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed from United Arab Emirates during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Peru's Yoshimar Yotun, left, and France's Presnel Kimpembe
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Peru's Yoshimar Yotun, left, and France's Presnel Kimpembe challenge for the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

France head coach Didier Deschamps sings the national
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France head coach Didier Deschamps sings the national anthem ahead of the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Peru's Andre Carrillo controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Peru's Andre Carrillo controls the ball during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

