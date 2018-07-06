TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

World Cup: France vs. Uruguay

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

France meets Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe warms up ahead of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANNES EISELE

France's forward Kylian Mbappe warms up ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warms up before the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warms up before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

France's forward Antoine Griezmann warms up before the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE

France's forward Antoine Griezmann warms up before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANNES EISELE

A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANNES EISELE

A France supporter cheers ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

France supporters cheer ahead of the Russia 2018
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANNES EISELE

France supporters cheer ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

Uruguay supporters pose with a cardboard cut out
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARTIN BERNETTI

Uruguay supporters pose with a cardboard cut out depicting Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

Uruguay supporters pose with a cardboard cut out
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARTIN BERNETTI

Uruguay supporters pose with a cardboard cut out depicting Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

Uruguay supporters wait for the start of the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARTIN BERNETTI

Uruguay supporters wait for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

Uruguay supporters with a cardboard cut out depicting
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARTIN BERNETTI

Uruguay supporters with a cardboard cut out depicting Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez wait for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

A France's fan poses behind a banner before
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

A France's fan poses behind a banner before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

The Brooklyn Nets introduces Dzanan Musa and Rodions Nets’ summer league roster is culturally diverse
Aaron Judge follows through on his solo home Are Yankees overly reliant on home runs?
Backup infielder Tyler Wade is 3-for-35 for the Cashman: Torres may need more time to recover
Aaron Judge greats his AL All-Star Game teammates All-Star Game ‘never gets old’ for Aaron Judge
Mitchell Robinson, selected by the Knicks in the Rookie big man Robinson impresses Fizdale
Mets manager Mickey Callaway heads back to the Mets trying to stay focused as trade deadline nears