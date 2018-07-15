TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup Final: France vs. Croatia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

France wins first World Cup in 20 years after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

Croatia's Ivan Strinic reacts during the final match
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Croatia's Ivan Strinic reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, right, helps teammate Domagoj Vida
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, right, helps teammate Domagoj Vida after he missed a chance to score during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic reacts during the final match
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba, third from right, celebrates with
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

France's Paul Pogba, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with France's Paul
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with France's Paul Pogba after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba gestures to his teammates during
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

France's Paul Pogba gestures to his teammates during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, front, celebrates after scoring his
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

France's Kylian Mbappe, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blocks a shot during
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blocks a shot during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Olivier Giroud kicks the ball ahead of
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

France's Olivier Giroud kicks the ball ahead of Croatia's Domagoj Vida during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, center, celebrates after scoring his
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

France's Kylian Mbappe, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, vies for the ball with France's Paul Pogba during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic fights for the ball with France's Paul Pogba, right, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba, pulls on the arm of
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

France's Paul Pogba, pulls on the arm of Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba kneels as Croatia's Ivan Rakitic
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

France's Paul Pogba kneels as Croatia's Ivan Rakitic walks past him, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Antoine Griezmann heads the ball under the
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

France's Antoine Griezmann heads the ball under the watch of Croatia's Domagoj Vida during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

