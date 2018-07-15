World Cup Final: France vs. Croatia

France wins first World Cup in 20 years after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

Croatia's Ivan Strinic reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, right, helps teammate Domagoj Vida after he missed a chance to score during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with France's Paul Pogba after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba gestures to his teammates during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blocks a shot during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Olivier Giroud kicks the ball ahead of Croatia's Domagoj Vida during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, vies for the ball with France's Paul Pogba during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic fights for the ball with France's Paul Pogba, right, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba, pulls on the arm of Croatia's Ivan Rakitic during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

France's Paul Pogba kneels as Croatia's Ivan Rakitic walks past him, during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.