World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden

By The Associated Press
SOCHI, Russia — Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and 10-man Germany rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive at the World Cup.

Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time. Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl the right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.

Reus scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd put the Swedes in front. Germany finished with 10-men after Jerome Boateng was sent off following a second yellow card with about 10 minutes remaining.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, top left, clears a shot
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Sweden's Marcus Berg, top left, clears a shot from Germany's Timo Werner, far right, during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, right, battle for a
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, right, battle for a high ball with Sweden's Victor Lindelof, middle, and teammate Julian Draxler during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, second from left, is stopped
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Sweden's Marcus Berg, second from left, is stopped by, from left, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and players Antonio Ruediger and Jerome Boateng during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

referee Szymon Marciniak from Poland admonishes Sweden's Sebastian
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

referee Szymon Marciniak from Poland admonishes Sweden's Sebastian Larsson during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Germany's Thomas Mueller, left, and Sweden's Andreas Granqvist
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Germany's Thomas Mueller, left, and Sweden's Andreas Granqvist fight for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Albin Ekdal, right, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Sweden's Albin Ekdal, right, duels for the ball with Germany's Toni Kroos during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Germany's Julian Draxler, let, tries to score past
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Germany's Julian Draxler, let, tries to score past Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Germany's Toni Kroos, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Germany's Toni Kroos, left, duels for the ball with Sweden's Ola Toivonen during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, right, scores his side's opening
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, right, scores his side's opening goal past Germany's Antonio Ruediger during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

Sweden's Marcus Berg cries in pain after a
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Probst

Sweden's Marcus Berg cries in pain after a foul during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday.

