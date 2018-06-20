World Cup: Iran vs. Spain

Iran faces Spain in a FIFA World Cup Group B match on Wednesday at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.

Spain's Sergio Ramos, left, and Iran's Sardar Azmoun, right, compete for the ball during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Spain's David Silva, left shields the ball from Iran's Vahid Amiri during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Spain's Sergio Busquets, right, falls after being fouled by Iran's Sardar Azmoun, left, during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran's Ehsan Haji Safi, centre, gestures as referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay points to him as they speak during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi, left, tries to shot as Spain's Sergio Ramos tries to block during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Spain's Isco, right, fights for the ball with Iran's Omid Ebrahimi, during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi, right, fights for the ball with Spain's Jordi Alba during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz, left, gestures to Spain's Sergio Ramos during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Players of Spain line up for a team photo prior to the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran's Vahid Amiri, centre, shoots at goal during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The Iranian team line up for a photo prior to the start of group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Iran's Karim Ansarifard, left, and Spain's Gerard Pique battle for the ball during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Spain's Dani Carvajal, top, and Iran's Vahid Amiri compete for the ball during the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.