World Cup: Japan vs. Poland

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Japan fell to Poland, 1-0, but advanced in a FIFA World Cup Group H match on Thursday at Volograd Arena in Volograd, Russia.

Japan's Yoshinori Muto, left, and Poland's Jan Bednarek
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Yoshinori Muto, left, and Poland's Jan Bednarek vie for the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki, right, hits the face of
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki, right, hits the face of Poland's Jacek Goralski as they jump to head the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A supporter of Japan watches the group H
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

A supporter of Japan watches the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The teams of Japan, left, and Poland stand
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

The teams of Japan, left, and Poland stand for the anthems before the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Referee Janny Sikazwe from Zambia, right speaks with
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Referee Janny Sikazwe from Zambia, right speaks with Japan's Gaku Shibasaki during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save from
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save from Japan's Yoshinori Muto during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki fights for the ball with Poland's Jacek Goralski, right, during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki, left, and Poland's Jacek Goralski
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki, left, and Poland's Jacek Goralski fight for the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A supporter of team Japan has the number
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

A supporter of team Japan has the number sixteen, also in Japanese characters, painted on his body, as he waits for the start of the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Japan's Hotaru Yamaguchi plays with number sixteen.

Poland's Jan Bednarek, left, and Japan's Gotoku Sakai
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Poland's Jan Bednarek, left, and Japan's Gotoku Sakai vie for the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japan's Hiroki Sakai, left, and Poland's Rafal Kurzawa
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Japan's Hiroki Sakai, left, and Poland's Rafal Kurzawa fight for the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japan's Hiroki Sakai, right, and Poland's Rafal Kurzawa
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Japan's Hiroki Sakai, right, and Poland's Rafal Kurzawa fight for the ball during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A fan of team Poland holds a shawl
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

A fan of team Poland holds a shawl prior to the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Japanese supporters react before the group H match
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Japanese supporters react before the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

