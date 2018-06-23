World Cup: Mexico vs. South Korea

Mexico faces South Korea in a FIFA World Cup Group F match on Saturday at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, right, reacts as he watches as a shot from teammate Javier Hernandez goes into the net for their team's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, left, and Kim Min-woo watch the goal.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, celebrates with teammate Hirving Lozano after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, left, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez kicks to score his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela controls the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, left, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Ju Se-jong, center, kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Kim Min-woo, right, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Hector Herrera during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty kick, with Mexico's Javier Hernandez during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Moon Seon-min, right, and Mexico's Hector Herrera, left, run for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Son Heung-min, left, takes a shot at goal as Mexico's Hector Moreno and Miguel Layun block his shot as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, right, reacts during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Son Heung-min, left, and Mexico's Andres Guardado challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Referee Milorad Mazic from Serbia, right, talks to South Korea's Lee Yong during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung, right, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Edson Alvarez during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, left, kicks to scores his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Team members speak with Mexico's Hirving Lozano, down, during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.