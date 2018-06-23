TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — The criticism of Mexico's national team heading into the World Cup was loud and scathing. The answer has been emphatic.

The Mexicans won their second straight match at the tournament, beating South Korea 2-1 Saturday to move ever closer to a spot in the round of 16.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, and Miguel Layun celebrate
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, and Miguel Layun celebrate at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon lies on the ground
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon lies on the ground as he reacts after Mexico scored their second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, and South Korea's Ki
Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left and South Korea's Hwang
Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left and South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, center, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, center, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Ju Se-jong during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Hector Moreno controls the ball as South
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Mexico's Hector Moreno controls the ball as South Korea's Moon Seon-min watches during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, jumps for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, jumps for the ball with South Korea's Moon Seon-min during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Referee Milorad Mazic from Serbia, right, talks to
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Referee Milorad Mazic from Serbia, right, talks to South Korea'sÂ LeeÂ Yong during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, right, challenges for the
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, right, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez, during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

South Korea'sÂ LeeÂ Jae-sung, right, challenges for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

South Korea'sÂ LeeÂ Jae-sung, right, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Edson Alvarez during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa celebrates after the group
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa celebrates after the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo catches a ball
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo catches a ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Carlos Vela kicks a ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Mexico's Carlos Vela kicks a ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Hector Moreno kicks the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Hector Moreno kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

Mexico's Miguel Layun kicks the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Mexico's Miguel Layun kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.

