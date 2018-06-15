TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Morocco vs. Iran

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Morocco meets Iran in a FIFA World Cup Group B match on Friday at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun reacts after falling during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun reacts after falling during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's forward Ayoub Kaabi (L) vies for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Morocco's forward Ayoub Kaabi (L) vies for the ball with Iran's defender Roozbeh Cheshmi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's midfielder Amine Harit controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS

Morocco's midfielder Amine Harit controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir shows a yellow card
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir shows a yellow card to Morocco's midfielder Karim El Ahmadi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Iranians get ready to watch the World Cup
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ATTA KENARE

Iranians get ready to watch the World Cup Group B soccer match between Morocco and Iran at Azadi cinema in Tehran on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi heads the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PAUL ELLIS

Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Karim Ansarifard of Iran reacts during the 2018
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Karim Ansarifard of Iran reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun (L) heads the ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun (L) heads the ball with Morocco's forward Noureddine Amrabat during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

A picture shows a banner displayed during the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GIUSEPPE CACACE

A picture shows a banner displayed during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Supporters of Iran before the FIFA World Cup
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Supporters of Iran before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.

Iran's forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh prays before the start
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Iran's forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh prays before the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Morocco fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Morocco players warm up prior to the 2018
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey

Morocco players warm up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

A supporter of Iran before the FIFA World
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A supporter of Iran before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.

Soccer fans before the FIFA World Cup 2018
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Soccer fans before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.

