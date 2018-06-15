World Cup: Morocco vs. Iran

Morocco meets Iran in a FIFA World Cup Group B match on Friday at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun reacts after falling during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's forward Ayoub Kaabi (L) vies for the ball with Iran's defender Roozbeh Cheshmi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's midfielder Amine Harit controls the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir shows a yellow card to Morocco's midfielder Karim El Ahmadi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Iranians get ready to watch the World Cup Group B soccer match between Morocco and Iran at Azadi cinema in Tehran on June 15, 2018.

Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi heads the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Karim Ansarifard of Iran reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun (L) heads the ball with Morocco's forward Noureddine Amrabat during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

A picture shows a banner displayed during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Supporters of Iran before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.

Iran's forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh prays before the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Morocco and Iran at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 15, 2018.

Morocco fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Morocco players warm up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Morocco and Iran at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

A supporter of Iran before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.