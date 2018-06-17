TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland

By The Associated Press
Print

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia.

The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.

"I was pushed out of the way. There is video of what happened and the referee could have seen it. But it didn't happen," Miranda said. "We got a draw but this is only the beginning for us. We knew this game wasn't going to be easy."

Ramos also ignored a penalty claim late in the second half when Gabriel Jesus was wrestled to the ground by Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

Switzerland's players dominated the midfield for long spells against a Brazil team that lost its previous World Cup match 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

Since taking charge in 2016, however, Brazil coach Tite has only lost once in 22 games.

Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber, back, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Rostov-on-Don March 9 BRA vs CHE

Switzerland's Steven Zuber, back, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland's Valon Behrami, left, and Brazil's Neymar challenge
Photo Credit: AP / Felipe Dana

Switzerland's Valon Behrami, left, and Brazil's Neymar challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer can't stop a shot
Photo Credit: AP / Andre Penner

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer can't stop a shot from Brazil's Philippe Coutinho during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Marcelo kicks the ball during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Brazil's Marcelo kicks the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo, left, and Brazil's Fernandinho fall
Photo Credit: AP / Andre Penner

Switzerland's Breel Embolo, left, and Brazil's Fernandinho fall during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Paulinho, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Ricardo
Photo Credit: AP / Andre Penner

Brazil's Paulinho, left, is challenged by Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during their group E match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match
Photo Credit: AP / Felipe Dana

Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

A dejected Brazil's fan looks on at the
Photo Credit: AP / Rostov-on-Don March 9 BRA vs CHE

A dejected Brazil's fan looks on at the end of group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brail's team pose for a group photo prior
Photo Credit: AP / Andre Penner

Brail's team pose for a group photo prior to the group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland 's players lines up for a photo
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland 's players lines up for a photo prior to the during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring during the
Photo Credit: AP / Felipe Dana

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, left, and Switzerland's Haris Seferovic
Photo Credit: AP / Felipe Dana

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, left, and Switzerland's Haris Seferovic challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out to Yankees’ bats quiet in loss to Rays
Mets manager Mickey Callaway watches on alongside bench Rieber: Shifting hitters’ approach is no easy task
New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his Conforto’s homer, four RBIs help Mets beat Arizona
Jets Kacy Rodgers II during the Jets first Father’s Day, Jets style: Kacy coaches Kacy II
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham attempts to make Odell Beckham Jr. says he will not hold out
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs a route Sterling Shepard eagerly awaits fatherhood