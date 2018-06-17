TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Mexico vs. Germany

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Mexico stunned defending champion Germany, 1-0, in the group stage of the World Cup on Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Russia.

Germany's Sami Khedira, left, and Mexico's Hector Herrera
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Germany's Sami Khedira, left, and Mexico's Hector Herrera challenge for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Thomas Mueller walks off the pitch at
Photo Credit: AP / Victor R. Caivano

Germany's Thomas Mueller walks off the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Mexico's Hector Herrera, left, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Victor R. Caivano

Mexico's Hector Herrera, left, vies for the ball with Germany's Toni Kroos during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Mexico team players pose prior to the start
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Mexico team players pose prior to the start of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Thomas Mueller tries to take the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Victor R. Caivano

Germany's Thomas Mueller tries to take the ball from Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

The German soccer team poses for photographers ahead
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

The German soccer team poses for photographers ahead of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Timo Werner, top, shoots past Mexico's Hugo
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Germany's Timo Werner, top, shoots past Mexico's Hugo Ayala as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa dives for the ball, during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Probst

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Timo Werner covers his face during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Germany's Timo Werner covers his face during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Mario Gomez shoots on goal during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Germany's Mario Gomez shoots on goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Referee Alireza Faghani talks to Germany's Toni Kroos,
Photo Credit: AP / Victor R. Caivano

Referee Alireza Faghani talks to Germany's Toni Kroos, right, during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo and Germany's Julian Draxler challenge
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo and Germany's Julian Draxler challenge for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Germany's Thomas Mueller, center, shouts during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Germany's Thomas Mueller, center, shouts during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday.

