World Cup: Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

Russia routed Saudi Arabia, 5-0, in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Moscow.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin stand for the anthem prior to the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina shows the yellow card to Russia's Alexander Golovin during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Teammates celebrate with Russia's Alexander Golovin, at left, after he scored his sides 5th goal from a direct free kick during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Teammates mob and celebrate with Russia's Artyom Dzyuba after he scored his sides 3rd goal of the game during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Alexander Golovin scores his side's fifth goal as Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf makes an attempt to stop the ball during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Russia won 5-0.

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov salutes Artyom Dzyuba after he scored his side's third goal against Saudi Arabia in the group A match which opened the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Fans celebrate Russia's third goal against Saudi Arabia during the group A match which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's soccer team poses for photographers ahead of the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Fyodor Smolov, left, and Saudi Arabia's Yasir Alshahrani vie for the ball during the 2018 soccer World Cup opening match at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia's Yahia Alshehri, center, duels for the ball with Russia's Denis Cheryshev, right, and Yuri Zhirkov during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

A Russian soccer fan wears a headband featuring the Russian national flags to support his team's victory in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Roman Zobnin, left, duels for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Taiseer Aljassam during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia's Yahia Alshehri , right, and Russia's Alexander Golovin challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia's Yahia Alshehri ,left, and Russia's Alexander Golovin challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Alexander Samedov, right, tries to stop Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev prepares to score his side's second goal as Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alburayk looks on during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia's Yasir Alshahrani , left, and Russia's Mario Fernandes challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf reacts during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Russia's Fyodor Smolov, left, jumps for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Yasir Alshahrani during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, delivers his speech prior to the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf can't stop a header from Russia's Yuri Gazinsky during the 2018 soccer World Cup opening match at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Saudi Arabia's Yasir Alshahrani, right clears the ball under pressure from Russia's Fyodor Smolov during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.