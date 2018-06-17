World Cup: Serbia vs. Costa Rica

SAMARA, Russia — With a curling free kick that decided the outcome of the match, Aleksandar Kolarov immediately drew some comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serbia captain's left-footed strike proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday at the World Cup. It came two days after Ronaldo scored a similar goal to give Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain.

"It was an amazing goal," Costa Rica defender Bryan Oviedo said of Kolarov's effort. "Maybe two out 10 balls will go in like that."

After Costa Rica midfielder David Guzman was handed a yellow card, Kolarov stepped up and curled his shot over the wall and into the net in the 56th minute. Keylor Navas, the Costa Rica goalkeeper who plays for Real Madrid, stretched but couldn't stop the swerving ball.

It was the third free kick goal so far at the World Cup: Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin had one in stoppage time in the 5-0 tournament opener against Saudi Arabia and Ronaldo capped his hat trick against Spain with the other.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas fails to stop Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov scoring the opening goal during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fights for the ball against Costa Rica's David Guzman during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic kicks the ball during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Referee Malang Diedhiou, left, from Senegal and the fourth official Bamlak Tessera Weyesa from Ethiopia go between Costa Rica and Serbia players as they argue during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Serbia players celebrate their victory during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas saves his goal during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.

Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic fights for the ball against Costa Rica's Johan Venegas during the group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Sunday.