World Cup: Poland vs. Senegal

Poland meets Senegal in a FIFA World Cup Group H match on Tuesday at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, right, challenges for the ball Senegal's Mbaye Niang, left, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Thiago Cionek, left, and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr fight for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Mbaye Niang, right, and Poland's Thiago Cionek challenge for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, left, and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly compete for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Mame Diouf, right, battles for the ball with Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, center, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, heads the ball past Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly, left, and Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski compete for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal fans cheers during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, and Senegal's Mame Diouf fight for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, left, runs past as Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, right, and Poland's Lukasz Piszczek, 2nd left, challenge Senegal's Mbaye Niang, 2nd right, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.