World Cup: Poland vs. Senegal

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Poland meets Senegal in a FIFA World Cup Group H match on Tuesday at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, right, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, right, challenges for the ball Senegal's Mbaye Niang, left, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Thiago Cionek, left, and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Poland's Thiago Cionek, left, and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr fight for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Mbaye Niang, right, and Poland's Thiago Cionek
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Senegal's Mbaye Niang, right, and Poland's Thiago Cionek challenge for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, left, and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, left, and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly compete for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Mame Diouf, right, battles for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Senegal's Mame Diouf, right, battles for the ball with Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, center, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, heads the ball past
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, left, heads the ball past Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly, left, and Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly, left, and Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski compete for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal fans cheers during the group H match
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Senegal fans cheers during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, and Senegal's Mame Diouf
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, and Senegal's Mame Diouf fight for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, left, runs past as
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Vojinovic

Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, left, runs past as Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski, right, and Poland's Lukasz Piszczek, 2nd left, challenge Senegal's Mbaye Niang, 2nd right, during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Senegal's Moussa Vague, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Senegal's Moussa Vague, left, challenges for the ball with Poland's Kamil Grosicki during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

