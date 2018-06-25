TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

World Cup: Portugal vs. Iran

Portugal faces Iran in a FIFA World Cup Group B match on Monday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a long range shot
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a long range shot at goal during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) looks on during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JACK GUEZ

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) looks on during a break in play during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Iran's defender Ramin Rezaian (L) takes a free-kick
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JUAN BARRETO

Iran's defender Ramin Rezaian (L) takes a free-kick during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun and Portugal's defender Pepe
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun and Portugal's defender Pepe vie for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Jose Fonte of Portugal challenge for the ball
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jan Kruger

Jose Fonte of Portugal challenge for the ball with Mehdi Taremi of Iran during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena on June 25, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Andre Silva of Portugal is challenged by Ramin
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hector Vivas

Andre Silva of Portugal is challenged by Ramin Rezaeian and Morteza Pouraliganji of Iran during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena on June 25, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball prior
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays the ball prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Portugal's forward
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JACK GUEZ

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Portugal's forward Ricardo Quaresma speak ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

Iran national soccer team players pose prior to
Photo Credit: AP / Darko Bandic

Iran national soccer team players pose prior to the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Iranian fans ready to support their team in
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Iranian fans ready to support their team in the stands before the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

A performer on stilts holding a Portuguese flag
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

A performer on stilts holding a Portuguese flag poses outside the Mordovia Arena prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

An Iranian fan poses outside the Mordovia Arena
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

An Iranian fan poses outside the Mordovia Arena prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk on June 25, 2018.

A female Iranian fan holds up her country's
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

A female Iranian fan holds up her country's flag as she waits for the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

A young boy wears a shirt with a
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

A young boy wears a shirt with a picture of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on it as he waits for the start of the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

