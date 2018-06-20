MOSCOW — Cristiano Ronaldo made European soccer history by scoring in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday, a result that makes the North African team the first to be eliminated from the World Cup.

Ronaldo's header in the fourth minute was his fourth goal at this year's tournament, and his 85th for his country. That moved him ahead of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas and alone in second place worldwide behind Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran.

The Portugal forward celebrated his goal with a trademark run and soaring leap toward the corner flag at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Morocco lost 1-0 for the second straight Group B match and is out of contention for a spot in the next round.

The North Africans had several chances against Portugal, nearly all from set pieces, and three of them came in a five-minute spell early in the second half. Younes Belhanda was twice denied by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's diving saves, and defender Mehdi Benatia scooped a shot over the bar.

In injury time, Benatia lifted another shot too high with an even clearer chance.

Ronaldo's four goals tops the individual scoring chart at the World Cup. Buoyed by his hat trick against Spain on Friday, including a spectacular free kick late in the game, Ronaldo scored against Morocco with his first meaningful touch early in the match.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib, left, is challenged by Portugal's Jose Fonte during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Morocco's Manuel Da Costa, left, tries to block a shot by Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, right, during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Players of Morocco try to stop Portugal's Joao Mario, 2nd right, during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls a ball during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, left, saves a shot by Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, right, during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch prior to the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shots a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Morocco coach Herve Renard gestures during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, right, challenges for the ball Morocco's Mehdi Benatia, left, during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cedric, left, challenges for the ball with Morocco's Khalid Boutaib during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat plays the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

A Morocco fan smiles prior to the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva controls a ball during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.