World Cup: Uruguay vs. Russia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Uruguay plays Russia in a FIFA World Cup Group A match on Monday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

Uruguay's Sebastian Coates blocks a shot by Russia's
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Uruguay's Sebastian Coates blocks a shot by Russia's Denis Cheryshev during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's Matias Vecino, second left, scores his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Uruguay's Matias Vecino, second left, scores his side's opening goal against Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, top, during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, left, and Russia's Ilya Kutepov
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, left, and Russia's Ilya Kutepov challenge for the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, centre, celebrates with Nahitan Nandez
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, centre, celebrates with Nahitan Nandez after scoring the opening goal during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

during the group A match between Uruguay and
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's players celebrate after the opening goal of
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Uruguay's players celebrate after the opening goal of their team during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's Matias Vecino, center, shoots during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Uruguay's Matias Vecino, center, shoots during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev holds the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev holds the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Uruguay's players celebrate the opening goal of their
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Uruguay's players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, left, challenges for the ball with Uruguay's Lucas Torreira during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

