Meet the two Long Islanders playing in the World Cup

Two players on the U.S. women's national team began their soccer journeys on Long Island.

Crystal Dunn grew up in Rockville Centre and starred at South Side High School, and Allie Long was a four-year star at Northport High School. Both figure to see significant playing time in the World Cup in France. Here's a look at what you need to know about the two hometown heroes:

Crystal Dunn

Position: Defender

Number: 19

Hometown: Rockville Centre

Date of birth: July 3, 1992

High School: South Side (2010)

College: University of North Carolina with a degree in Sociology

Pro team: North Carolina Courage

Personal: Daughter of Vincent and Rhonda Dunn, has one brother, Terry.

Twitter: @crysdunn_19

Instagram: @cdunn19

Career highlights:

In high school, Dunn won state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2009. She missed the 2008 season to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where Team USA took silver. Dunn was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island girls soccer first team three times and was Newsday’s player of the year in 2009. She also won New York State Gatorade High School Player of the Year award that season.

Earned a scholarship to North Carolina, where she wore Mia Hamm’s retired number 19 at the request of Hamm herself.

Finished her college career with 31 goals and 25 assists in 80 games, and won the 2012 Hermann Award, given annually to the top women’s and men’s college soccer players.

Led the Tar Heels to a national title in 2012 and is the only player to win both ACC offensive player of the year (2013) and ACC defensive player of the year (2012, 2010). She also was the first player since Hamm to win ACC player of the year honors three times.

Was the first overall pick by the Wasington Spirit in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League draft.

This is Dunn's first appearance in the World Cup. She was the last player cut from the national team before the 2015 World Cup.

Played for the U.S. team in the 2016 Olympics.

Allie Long

Position: Midfielder

Number: 20

Hometown: Born in Huntington, raised in Northport

Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1987

High School: Northport High School (2005)

College: University of North Carolina with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science

Pro team: Reign FC

Personal: Daughter of Jim and Barbara Long, has a younger brother, Patrick.

Twitter: @ALLIE_LONG

Instragram: @allie_long_

Career highlights: