World Cup: Spain vs. Morocco

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Spain faces Morocco in a FIFA World Cup Group B match on Monday at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, kicks the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, kicks the ball next to Morocco's Khalid Boutaib during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Spain fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

Spain fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Spain and Morocco at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 25, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib, top, collides with Spain's Gerard
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Morocco's Khalid Boutaib, top, collides with Spain's Gerard Pique during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyach (7) and Spain's Dani Carvajal
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Morocco's Hakim Ziyach (7) and Spain's Dani Carvajal (2) compete for the ball during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Spain's Isco, left, and Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa compete
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Spain's Isco, left, and Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa compete for the ball during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Spain's Thiago challenge
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Spain's Thiago challenge for the ball during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

