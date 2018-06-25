MOSCOW — Spain has won its World Cup group and Portugal has finished second after simultaneous video reviews in the dying moments gave Spain a 2-2 draw with Morocco and Portugal a 1-1 draw with Iran.

The results from Monday’s late matches mean Spain will play Russia and Portugal will meet Uruguay to begin the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty kick saved and Iran just missed a game-winner deep in stoppage time that would have seen them advance.

Iran and Morocco have been eliminated.