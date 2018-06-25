TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Spain, Portugal advance to knockout round following draws

Spain players celebrate following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Spain and Morocco at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 25, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Spain has won its World Cup group and Portugal has finished second after simultaneous video reviews in the dying moments gave Spain a 2-2 draw with Morocco and Portugal a 1-1 draw with Iran.

The results from Monday’s late matches mean Spain will play Russia and Portugal will meet Uruguay to begin the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty kick saved and Iran just missed a game-winner deep in stoppage time that would have seen them advance.

Iran and Morocco have been eliminated.

