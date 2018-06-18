World Cup: Sweden vs. South Korea

Sweden defeated South Korea, 1-0, in a FIFA World Cup Group F match on Monday at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Sweden's Emil Krafth, centre right, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng, centre left, head the ball during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, center celebrates with his teammates scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's fans celebrate Sweden's Andreas Granqvistt's goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Swedish players ask referee Joel Aguilar from El Salvador to review a decision during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. the review resulted in a penalty for Sweden from which they scored the opening goal.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammates a penalty kick during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, and South Korea's Son Heung-min compete for the ball during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Pontus Jansson, center, left, heads for the ball with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, second right, during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, right, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng fall to the pitch during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, vies for the ball with South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

South Korea's Koo Ja-cheol, center, duels for the ball with Sweden's Emil Forsberg, right, during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Albin Ekdal, right, duels for the ball with South Korea's Kim Min-woo during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, right, head the ball as South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng looks at him during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

referee Joel Aguilar from El Salvador gives a yellow card to South Korea's Kim Shin-wook during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

South Korea's Koo Ja-cheol, left, vies for the ball with Sweden's Emil Forsberg during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng, 2nd right, vies for the ball with Sweden's Emil Forsberg, right, and Marcus Berg during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson, right, and South Korea's head coach Shin Tae-yong watch from the touchline during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

South Korea's Park Joo-ho is carried on stretchers from the pitch during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.