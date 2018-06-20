TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Uruguay meets Saudi Arabia in a FIFA World Cup Group A match on Wednesday at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez walks in front
Photo Credit: AP / Themba Hadebe

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez walks in front of the team's bench during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia (L) and Guillermo
Photo Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia (L) and Guillermo Varela of Uruguay in action during prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018.

Carlos Sanchez (L) of Uruguay in action against
Photo Credit: KHALED ELFIQI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / KHALED ELFIQI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Carlos Sanchez (L) of Uruguay in action against Salman Al-Faraj (R) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018.

Supporters of Uruguay cheer for their team prior
Photo Credit: KHALED ELFIQI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / KHALED ELFIQI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Supporters of Uruguay cheer for their team prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 20 June 2018.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay's giant flag are seen
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOE KLAMAR

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay's giant flag are seen on the pitch before the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Saudi Arabia's Salem
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fall during their group A match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez controls the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

A Uruguay fan holds up a home-made banner
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOE KLAMAR

A Uruguay fan holds up a home-made banner before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

Uruguay players warm up before the Russia 2018
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOE KLAMAR

Uruguay players warm up before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

Uruguay fans cheer in the crowd before the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KHALED DESOUKI

Uruguay fans cheer in the crowd before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

Saudi Arabia fans cheer in the crowd before
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KHALED DESOUKI

Saudi Arabia fans cheer in the crowd before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

A young Uruguay fan cheers in the crowd
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KHALED DESOUKI

A young Uruguay fan cheers in the crowd before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Rose

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

A Uruguay fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

