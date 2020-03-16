How sports betting has been affected by coronavirus

The legal sports business betting in the metropolitan area still is operational . . . sort of.

In-person betting was to shut down on Monday night in line with the tri-state governors’ edict prohibiting large assemblages, closing commercial casinos and horseracing tracks along with most other public gathering places.

That development will take out FanDuel’s in-person facilities at Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey and Tioga Downs upstate. Same goes for William Hill’s book at Monmouth Racetrack in New Jersey. Atlantic City books also will close.

But people who are physically present in New Jersey still can make wagers online, with the pickings for live events extremely slim.

One alternative to the shuttered North American pro leagues and European soccer had been Mexico’s Liga MX soccer, but its schedule was suspended after Sunday’s games.

UFC events still scheduled for the coming week are available for wagering. Other than that, there is not much.

As of Monday afternoon, FanDuel’s live slate included Turkish, Russian and Argentine soccer, Russian hockey, Australian rugby and European darts.

The site featured a 1 p.m. Tuesday Turkish soccer match between Goztepe and Rizespor that no one on ESPN was or WFAN was talking about. (Fenerbahce plays Kayserispor on Friday.)

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The closest thing to normal North American sports betting was in futures. The championship favorites on FanDuel on Monday were the Bucks in the NBA, Bruins in the NHL, Dodgers in MLB and Chiefs in the NFL

“Given the leagues’ decisions to suspend games, we voided and refunded all FanDuel Sportsbook bets on canceled games,” a spokesman said.

“All futures wagers will remain active until the leagues make final determinations on the remainder of the season. We will reevaluate once the leagues determine next steps and will follow up with updates as we have them.”

Other books, including William Hill, also are watching developments before determining the futures of futures bets.