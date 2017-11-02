BASEBALL

Source: Mets to hire Amaro; Long going to Nats

The Mets moved closer to finishing off a shakeup of the coaching staff, hiring Ruben Amaro Jr. to serve as first-base coach under first-year manager Mickey Callaway, an industry source confirmed on Thursday. Hitting coach Kevin Long was hired away by the rival Nationals, a move that reunited him with former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy. Long earned praise for his work to help turn Murphy into an MVP-caliber player. But Long had been passed over for the Mets’ managerial job. As a result, he had been expected to leave. Amaro had served as the first-base coach of the Red Sox the previous two seasons — his first coaching job — which followed a seven-year stint as general manager of the Phillies. — Marc Carig

La Russa to work with Red Sox

Tony La Russa and Dave Dombrowski have been talking about working together again since meeting more than three decades ago. The Red Sox hired La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff. He’ll work for Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, in player development and consultation with the major and minor-league staffs. The 73-year-old La Russa served in a similar capacity with the Arizona Diamondbacks the past four seasons . . . Outfielder Justin Upton is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, who acquired him with one month left in the regular season. He agreed to a five-year, $106-million contract.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn women preseason No. 1 again

UConn is in a familiar spot to start the season — No. 1 in the poll. The Huskies were a unanimous choice in the top spot of The Associated Press women’s basketball preseason poll. It’s the 12th time in school history that UConn has been No. 1 in the preseason poll, matching Tennessee for the most all-time. The Huskies saw their 111-game win streak come to an end in the Final Four last season.

NBA

Cavaliers lose Thompson to injury

Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson could be out for a month because of a strained left calf. He was injured in Wednesday night’s loss to Indiana. The injury is the latest blow to the Cavaliers, who have lost four straight and are just 3-5 this season.