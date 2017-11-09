sports briefs

BOXING

Chilean authorities turn away Tyson

Chilean authorities say they’ve denied former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson entry to the country and are sending him back to the U.S. Chile’s equivalent of the FBI said Thursday that Tyson doesn’t meet requirements for entry, apparently due to his criminal record. Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence in the 1990s for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant. He also has been convicted of assault and cocaine possession. The Chilean Police of Investigations also said in a tweet that Interpol agents would escort him to a flight back to the U.S. in the evening. Tyson came to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a TV channel.

NHL

Boyle scores for Devils

Former Ranger Brian Boyle scored the opening goal for the Devils in their 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Edmonton Oilers. Boyle came back this season after being diagnosed with a form of leukemia. Leon Draisaitl scored the winner with :16.3 left in overtime. — AP

MEDIA

WFAN re-signs Benigno, Roberts

WFAN’s midday co-host Joe Benigno confirmed on the air Thursday what had been an open secret at the station — that he and co-host Evan Roberts are signed and sealed for 2018 and beyond. “We are both here for at least another three years,” Benigno, 64, said.— NEIL BEST