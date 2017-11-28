sports briefs

NFL

Trump bashes NFL again

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of the NFL with another tweet Wednesday. “At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!” The protests have long drawn the ire of Trump, who views them as disrespectful and unpatriotic. In the past week alone, Trump has described the NFL on Twitter as “hemorrhaging” and claimed that the protests are “killing (the) league.”

Talib, Crabtree bans reduced

Denver’s Aqib Talib and Oakland’s Michael Crabtree both had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game following separate joint appeals on Tuesday, the NFL confirmed. Both can return to their teams on Dec. 4. Talib and Crabtree were originally suspended two games for their roles in a scuffle that led to them being ejected from Sunday’s game.

COLLEGES

Clemson No. 1

Clemson is No. 1, followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, in the last College Football Playoff rankings before the semifinals are set by the selection committee on Sunday. Alabama fell from No. 1 to fifth in the new rankings Tuesday night after losing to Auburn, and Georgia was sixth. Miami slipped after taking its first loss of the season last week from No. 2 to seventh, just ahead of Ohio State at eighth. — AP