sports briefs

NBA

League bans Ariza, Green

The NBA on Wednesday suspended Houston’s Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green for two games for entering the Los Angeles Clippers’ locker room after a game on Monday to confront another player. Ariza and Green went into the Clippers’ locker room after a game in Los Angeles, one that was marred late by on-court chippiness. Ariza had been ejected from the game in the final moments, as was the Clippers’ Blake Griffin. No other players were disciplined, including Rockets guards James Harden and Chris Paul — both of whom left the Houston locker room with hopes of defusing the situation, the league said. Before the suspensions were announced, Ariza said, “Nothing happened, that’s what happened. Nothing.” Later, though, he conceded “obviously, that’s not all that happened.”

NFL

Steelers OC Haley axed

Todd Haley spent six seasons helping turn the Pittsburgh Steelers offense into one of the most successful in the NFL. But the Steelers chose not to renew Haley’s contract, three days after the AFC North champions were ushered out of the playoffs in a 45-42 divisional-round loss to Jacksonville. “I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley,” coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. The 50-year-old Haley, whose father Dick spent two decades as Pittsburgh’s director of player personnel in the 1970s and ’80s, was hired in 2012 and tasked with developing an offense around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

COLLEGES

New selection panel head

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will become the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee starting next season, and three new Power Five ADs will join the 13-member panel. Mullens will be the third chairman, replacing Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt. Hocutt replaced Jeff Long, who held the position for the first two seasons of the playoff. — AP