sports briefs

GOLF

Tiger brings back some thrills

Tiger Woods brought big crowds back to golf, and he even produced a few big roars. In his first PGA Tour event in a year because of a fourth back surgery, Woods mixed a few mistakes with a few shots that looked familiar Thursday on his way to an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California. “It was fun to compete again. It was fun to be out there,” Woods said. He was seven shots behind Tony Finau, who led with a 65 on the North Course at Torrey Pines, and Woods will play that course on Friday on the bubble to make the cut. He was tied for 84th.

Woods was steady on the South Course. His three birdie putts were from a combined 30 inches. What really made the gallery delirious was his 6-iron on the par-3 16th hole that rolled toward the hole and broke just in front of the cup, settling 8 inches away.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Bill aimed at limiting tackling

Organized tackle football would be banned for Illinois children younger than 12 years old under a bill unveiled Thursday. The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE is named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after he killed himself at the age of 50. Duerson shot himself in the chest so his brain could be studied for signs of the disease that has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma. State Rep. Carol Sente, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, announced the proposal at a news conference along with Chris Nowinski, the head of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Also in attendance were former Bears players Mike Adamle and Otis Wilson — a teammate of Duerson’s on the 1985 championship team — and Liz Nicholson, the wife of former Cleveland Brown Gerry Sullivan, who has sued the NFL over its handling of concussions.

NBA

Durant: I was diva, jerk

Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Thursday for his comments about referee James Williams. Durant criticized Williams after he was ejected from Golden State’s 123-112 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Durant apologized Wednesday, saying after watching replays that he acted like a “diva” and a “jerk” and vowed to apologize directly to Williams in person. — AP

HORSE RACING

Gun Runner Horse of the Year

Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Gun Runner was named Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards dinner in Hallandale, Florida. The 4-year-old son of Candy Ride won five of six races in 2017, all graded stakes, including the Whitney and Woodward at Saratoga. He was trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, ridden by Florent Geroux and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm. Gun Runner is the 4-5 morning-line favorite for his career finale, Saturday’s $16-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park. — Ed McNamara