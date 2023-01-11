Sports briefs: Source: Miami Marlins agree with Johnny Cueto on 1-year deal with option

MLB

Marlins, Cueto agree

The Miami Marlins and righthander Johnny Cueto have agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. That includes a $2.5 million buyout if the Marlins do not exercise a club option for 2024, according to the person. But if the option is picked up, the total contract would be $16.5 million, the person said.

Cueto, who turns 37 in February, was 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA for the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He logged 158 1/3 innings, his most since throwing 219 2/3 innings for San Francisco in 2016, the second of his two All-Star years. Cueto also was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2014, when he won a career-best 20 games. In 15 seasons, he has gone 143-107 with a 3.44 ERA, having pitched for the Reds, San Francisco Giants, White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He went 1-0 in the World Series with the Royals in 2015, helping them beat the Mets in five games.

Belt, Blue Jays finalize 1-year deal

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year because of a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, playing his last game on Aug. 20.

Toronto also acquired righthander Zach Thompson, 29, from Pittsburgh for minor league outfielder Chavez Young.

Dickerson agrees witjh Nationals

Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The well-traveled Dickerson, 33, is a lefthanded-hitting leftfielder, a spot the Nationals had been looking to fill this offseason after a third consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. He was a free agent after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, batting .267 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 96 games.

He has played for seven clubs across 10 seasons in the majors, being selected to one All-Star Game — in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays. For his career, Dickerson has a .281 batting average and .805 OPS, with 134 homers and 452 RBIs.

Story has elbow surgery

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.

Boston said that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas. The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less-invasive option has the potential to allow for quicker recovery.

Still, that time frame can be five to six months. Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle underwent a similar procedure last July, ending his season.

Losing Story for any significant period of time is a blow to Boston's efforts to rebuild its infield after former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.

NFL

Panthers want to talk to Giants' Kafka

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team also conducted an interview with former Indianapolis Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday.

Panthers owner David Tepper is exploring his options while determining whether to promote interim coach Steve Wilks to the full-time coach or hire from outside the organization.

Wilks finished 6-6 as the team’s interim coach and is expected to meet with Tepper this week for his own interview.

Carolina's interview requests suggest Tepper is interested in upgrading an offense that was ranked 29th in the league this season while struggling with inconsistent quarterback play from Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold. Carolina missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season under Tepper's leadership, finishing 7-10.

Tepper fired Matt Rhule after the Panthers started the season 1-4. Rhule was 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm . . . The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the unit underperformed and contributed to the team missing the playoffs. Coach Ron Rivera announced the move less than 48 hours after the end of another season in Washington without a postseason appearance. “Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit,” Rivera said in a statement. “I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.” The Commanders went 8-8-1 and ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring. They only avoided a sixth consecutive losing season by beating Dallas in Week 18 with nothing at stake and rookie Sam Howell starring in his pro debut. — AP