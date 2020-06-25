A look at the sports calendar for the rest of 2020 as leagues try to restart their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

June 26

NHL Draft Lottery

June 27

NWSL Challenge Cup qualifying round begins

July 1

MLB players report for second spring training

July 8

MLS is Back Tournament begins play

July 10

NHL training camps expected to open

July 24

Projected MLB Opening Day

Projected start to WNBA season

July 25-28

MLS is Back Tournament round of 16

July 26

NWSL Challenge Cup final

July 30

Projected start of NBA seeding games

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals

Aug. 1

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals

Aug. 5-6

MLS is Back Tournament semifinals

Aug. 6-9

PGA Championship at Harding Park

Aug. 11

MLS is Back Tournament championship

Aug. 13

NFL preseason Week 1

Aug. 17

NBA Draft early entry deadline

Aug. 25

NBA Draft Lottery

Aug. 29

First scheduled college football games

Aug. 31

U.S. Open tennis tournament begins

MLB trade deadline

Sept. 5

Kentucky Derby

Sept. 10

NFL season begins with Texans at Chiefs on Thursday night

Sept. 13

First NFL Sunday

Last day of U.S. Open tennis tournament

Sept. 17-20

U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot

Sept. 20

French Open begins

Sept. 27

Likely last day of MLB regular season

Oct. 3

Preakness Stakes

Oct. 4

Last day of the French Open

Oct. 6

NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline

Oct. 13

Last projected possible day for NBA Finals to conclude.

Oct. 16

NBA Draft

Oct. 18

NBA free agency moratorium begins; teams and plays can begin negotiating at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Oct. 31

Last possible day for WNBA Finals.

Nov. 12-15

The Masters at Augusta, Ga.