Key dates for the return of sports in the U.S.
A look at the sports calendar for the rest of 2020 as leagues try to restart their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
June 26
NHL Draft Lottery
June 27
NWSL Challenge Cup qualifying round begins
July 1
MLB players report for second spring training
July 8
MLS is Back Tournament begins play
July 10
NHL training camps expected to open
July 24
Projected MLB Opening Day
Projected start to WNBA season
July 25-28
MLS is Back Tournament round of 16
July 26
NWSL Challenge Cup final
July 30
Projected start of NBA seeding games
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals
Aug. 1
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals
Aug. 5-6
MLS is Back Tournament semifinals
Aug. 6-9
PGA Championship at Harding Park
Aug. 11
MLS is Back Tournament championship
Aug. 13
NFL preseason Week 1
Aug. 17
NBA Draft early entry deadline
Aug. 25
NBA Draft Lottery
Aug. 29
First scheduled college football games
Aug. 31
U.S. Open tennis tournament begins
MLB trade deadline
Sept. 5
Kentucky Derby
Sept. 10
NFL season begins with Texans at Chiefs on Thursday night
Sept. 13
First NFL Sunday
Last day of U.S. Open tennis tournament
Sept. 17-20
U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot
Sept. 20
French Open begins
Sept. 27
Likely last day of MLB regular season
Oct. 3
Preakness Stakes
Oct. 4
Last day of the French Open
Oct. 6
NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline
Oct. 13
Last projected possible day for NBA Finals to conclude.
Oct. 16
NBA Draft
Oct. 18
NBA free agency moratorium begins; teams and plays can begin negotiating at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Oct. 31
Last possible day for WNBA Finals.
Nov. 12-15
The Masters at Augusta, Ga.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.