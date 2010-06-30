Sports in brief

WNBA

Liberty routs Sparks

Cappie Pondexter had 19 points and five assists and the Liberty took command with a 22-10 run in the first eight minutes of the third quarter on the way to an 80-68 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks late last night. The Liberty trailed 20-15 late in the first quarter but streaked to a 44-35 halftime lead, then put it away in the third quarter. Taj McWilliams Franklin score 14 points for the Liberty and Plenette Pierson had 13. Noelle Quinn had 24 points for the Sparks.

NFL

Benson arrested

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson was arrested in Austin, Texas, and charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching a bar employee in the face nearly a month ago. Benson was booked into the Travis County jail, where he later posted $5,000 bail and was released. The charge of assault with injury carries a maximum potential penalty of up to $4,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.

According to the Austin police arrest affidavit, Benson was at Annie's West bar in the Sixth Street entertainment district May 30 when he got into an altercation with an unknown bar patron that left him spitting blood from a cut lip. After staff intervened, witnesses told police Benson shoved a bar worker and was verbally abusive.

Ex-Hofstra player Colon to miss season

Steelers offensive tackle Willie Colon, a former Hofstra player, will have surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the season. Colon was injured while working out on his own at the Steelers practice complex Monday.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIESSouth Carolina wins championship

Whit Merrifield's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th gave South Carolina its first baseball national championship with a 2-1 victory over UCLA.

TENNIS

Sampras, Agassi, McEnroe, Lendl in NYC event

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi are renewing their rivalry - in the Big Apple. John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl, too. Those four tennis greats - owners of a combined 37 major singles titles - will participate in the 2011 BNP Paribas Showdown exhibition matches at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28. Sampras-Agassi will be best of three sets. McEnroe-Lendl will be one set of first to eight games. - APGOLF

LI pros Farren, Brown in club pro championship

Sean Farren, head pro at The Creek Club, and Mark Brown, head pro at Tam O'Shanter Country Club, were within striking distance of earning a spot in the PGA Championship after the third round of the National Club Professional Championship at the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind. Farren was tied for 27th and Brown tied for 44th. The top 20 players earn spots in the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., in August.