Sports

THURSDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, August 14, 2015. Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

FSN (8-11 p.m.): NFL Divisional playoffs, Vikings shock Saints, Jan. 14, 2018.

NBA Network (11 p.m.-1 a.m.): NBA Finals, Game 7, Rockets vs. Knicks, June 22, 1994.

SNY (11 p.m.-2 a.m.): Padres vs. Mets, Bartolo Colon’s big day, May 7, 2016.

