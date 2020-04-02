TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
56° Good Afternoon
Sports

FRIDAY:  TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Flushing, N.Y. - Friday, June 1, 2012. Johan

Flushing, N.Y. - Friday, June 1, 2012. Johan Santana, center, is mobbed by teammates after his no-hitter. Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. (Photo by David Pokress) Credit: David Pokress/David Pokress

By Newsday Staff
Print

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

SNY (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): Cardinals vs. Mets, Johan Santana’s no-hitter, June 1, 2012.

MSG (2 p.m.-10 p.m.): Eastern Conference Finals, all four Rangers' victories over Canadiens in 2-hour blocks, May 2014.

CBSSN (11 p.m. Fri.-2 a.m. Sat.): NCAA Tournament, men’s basketball final, North Carolina (Michael Jordan) vs. Georgetown (Patrick Ewing), March 29, 1982.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle sets during a Eberle knows time is running out to resume NHL season
Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs' Justin Richards during an NCAA hockey Rangers sign defense-minded forward Richards
Indianapolis Colts' Pierre Desir makes in interception against Pierre Desir officially signs his Jets contract
Hofstra Pride attack Ryan Tierney attacks during the Hofstra's Ryan Tierney will return to school next year
Gil Hodges in 1967. Will this be the year that Hodges makes Hall of Fame?
Levine Toilolo of the 49ers runs after catching New Giant Toilolo knows bond between players, coaches is key
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search