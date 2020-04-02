FRIDAY:  TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

SNY (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): Cardinals vs. Mets, Johan Santana’s no-hitter, June 1, 2012.

MSG (2 p.m.-10 p.m.): Eastern Conference Finals, all four Rangers' victories over Canadiens in 2-hour blocks, May 2014.

CBSSN (11 p.m. Fri.-2 a.m. Sat.): NCAA Tournament, men’s basketball final, North Carolina (Michael Jordan) vs. Georgetown (Patrick Ewing), March 29, 1982.