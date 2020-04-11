SUNDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

Ch. 2 (12:30-6 p.m.): Masters final round, Tiger Woods ends majors drought, April 14, 2019.

Ch. 5 (3-6 p.m.): NFL, Super Bowl XLII, Patriots vs. Giants, who pull off upset, Feb. 3, 2008.

YES (4-6 p.m.): NBA, Nets vs. Knicks, Bernard King scores 60, Dec. 25, 1984.