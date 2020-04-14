WEDNESDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:
SNY (6-8:30 a.m.): Phillies vs. Mets, Noah Syndergaard dominates on mound, at bat, May 27, 2015.
ESPN (7-9:30 p.m.): NBA Finals, Game 6, Magic vs. Lakers, who earn franchise’s 15th title, June 14, 2009.
YES (7:30-9:30 p.m.): NBA Finals, Game 2, Spurs vs. Nets, who get 30 points from Jason Kidd and even series, June 6, 2003.
