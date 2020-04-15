TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

THURSDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE  

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:
 

SNY (6-9 a.m.): Reds vs. Mets, Steven Matz makes major-league debut, June 28, 2015.

MSG (9-11 a.m.): Bucks vs. Knicks, Carmelo Anthony scores 27 in club debut, Feb. 23, 2011.

MSG+ (7-9 p.m.): Eastern Conference quarterfinal, Game 6, Capitals vs. Islanders, who force seventh game, April 25, 2015.

