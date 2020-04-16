TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

FRIDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE  

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

NBA Network (7-8:30 a.m.): NBA Finals, Game 6, 76ers vs. Lakers, Magic Johnson plays center in clincher, May 16, 1980.

SNY (2-6 p.m.): Marlins vs. Mets, Salute To David Wright, Sept. 29, 2018.

CBSSN (8-10 p.m.): NFL, AFC Championship Game, Colts vs. Jets, Jan. 24, 2010.

