SUNDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE  

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

MSG+ (2-10 p.m.): Stanley Cup clinchers, Islanders vs. Flyers (1980), North Stars (1981), Canucks (1982) and Oilers (1983) in 2-hour blocks.

Ch. 2 (3-6 p.m.): PGA, RBC Heritage final round, Jim Furyk beats Kevin Kisner in playoff, April 19, 2015.

Ch. 5 (3-6 p.m.): Super Bowl XXXIII, Falcons vs. Broncos, who win back-to-back titles, Jan. 31, 1999.

