SUNDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE  

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

MLB TV (1-3 p.m.): Mariners vs. Angels, Mike Trout hits for cycle, May 21, 2013.

Ch. 7 (1-3:30 p.m.): NBA Finals, Game 6, Mavericks vs. Heat, who win franchise’s first title, June 20, 2006.

YES (7-10 p.m.): MLB, Indians vs. Yankees, Derek Jeter’s first Opening Day, April 2, 1996.

FS2 (10 p.m.-midnight): NASCAR, Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt dominates, but Derrike Cope wins in wild finish, Feb. 18, 1990.