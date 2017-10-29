Derek Hanson, 34, of Huntington Village won the Suffolk County Men's Marathon in an unofficial time of two hours, 41 minutes, 50 seconds. It was the fastest time in the three-year history of the event by 5 minutes, organizers said.

Hanson braved wet and wild conditions on his way to victory. The course was pounded with rain for most of the morning until Hanson crossed the finish line in downtown Patchogue.

"It was a good day," he said. "I knew there were people here waiting for me and I wanted to see my wife (Francesca at the finish line). I made it back here as fast as I could."