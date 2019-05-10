GOLF

Kang fires course record at Byron Nelson

Sung Kang and his caddie did some calculations on the driving range before the second round of the Byron Nelson on an unseasonably cool day with some breezy conditions.

“The biggest thing was we needed to figure how shorter the ball is going to fly,” Sung said. “So we just trusted the number . . . just hit it, and it worked out good.”

Kang was pretty much right on, matching the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday to take the lead at 16 under in Dallas. He led by four strokes over playing partner Matt Every, who had his second consecutive round of 65, and Tyler Duncan (66).

Stricker in lead at Regions Tradition

Steve Stricker completed a 4-under 68 in the delayed first round and shot a season-best 64 in the second to take a two-stroke lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, a three-time winner on the 50-and-over tour after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour, had five holes left Thursday when play was suspended because of storms. David Toms was second after his second bogey-free 67 on Greystone’s Founders Course.

HOCKEY

U.S. falls to Slovakia

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Matus Sukel scored early in the first period and Slovakia went on to beat the U.S. 4-1 on home ice Friday night, a stunning result on the opening day of the world hockey championship in Kosice, Slovakia.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal off assists from Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel to pull the Americans into a tie midway through the period in the Group A game, but they couldn’t score again against Patrik Rybar.

Erik Cernak and Tomas Tatar put the Slovaks up 3-1 in the second period and Michal Kristof gave them a three-goal cushion in the third.

Corey Schneider made 32 saves for the Americans. They will face France on Sunday.

Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left, to lift Finland to a 3-1 win over Canada in the opener for both teams at the world hockey championship.

SOCCER

Neymar banned from Parc des Princes

Neymar won’t play again at the Parc des Princes this season.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was given a three-game ban for lashing out at a fan following a loss in the French Cup final last month, a punishment that capped another disappointing season for the Brazilian.

The French soccer federation’s disciplinary commission added a suspended two-match ban to its punishment.

PSG said in a statement it finds the sanction “severe” and has decided with Neymar to appeal the decision.

The ban starts Monday, ruling Neymar out of PSG’s last two league games. He can, however, play with the French champions at Angers on Saturday.

The Brazil forward will also miss the Champions Trophy between the French champions and the French Cup winners on Aug. 3.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Anderson adds to staff

St. John’s coach Mike Anderson has added Van Macon to his coaching staff, the school announced. Macon is a Queens product who played at Nassau CC and then LIU’s Southampton College and first earned a reputation for recruiting the New York area as a Hofstra assistant 2001-2010.

He was on Travis Ford’s staff at St. Louis the past three seasons, the last one as associate coach when the Billikens reached the NCAA Tournament. Anderson called Macon “one of the college game’s most effective and gifted assistant coaches” in the announcement.

Macon is the second addition to Anderson’s staff, joining associate coach TJ Cleveland, who followed him from Arkansas. Anderson still has one assistant coaching spot to fill. — Roger Rubin