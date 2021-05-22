Photos: Blind rider preps for, wins Lloyd Harbor horse show

Suzanne Ament, 60, is a legally blind rider in dressage. The Virginian won the top prize in an equestrian show Saturday at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Caumsett State Historic Park. Because Ament cannot see much beyond light and darkness, she uses volunteers' voices as directional guides.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, mounts her horse while preparing for her upcoming competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, with trainer Ana O'Brien before her competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Para-Equestrian Dressage trainer Ana O'Brien wipes the tears from her eyes after Suzanne Ament completed her dressage competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor Saturday.