TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Sports

Photos: Blind rider preps for, wins Lloyd Harbor horse show

Print

Suzanne Ament, 60, is a legally blind rider in dressage. The Virginian won the top prize in an equestrian show Saturday at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Caumsett State Historic Park. Because Ament cannot see much beyond light and darkness, she uses volunteers' voices as directional guides.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, mounts her
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, mounts her horse while preparing for her upcoming competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, praises her
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, praises her horse after their workout at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, on her
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, on her horse Thursday getting instructions from Para-Equestrian Dressage trainer Ana O'Brien, while preparing for her Saturday competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, gets instructions
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, gets instructions from trainer Ana O'Brien while preparing for her upcoming competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Thursday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, pictured practicing
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, pictured practicing Thursday, participated in a horse show at Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, practices Thursday
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, practices Thursday in advance of a Saturday horse show at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor.

Suzanne Ament, center, getting dressed for her workout
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, center, getting dressed for her workout Thursday with assistance from trainer Ana O'Brien, at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, with trainer
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, with trainer Ana O'Brien before her competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, gets help
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, gets help with her jacket from trainer Ana O'Brien before her competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, waits before
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, waits before her competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, does a
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, does a walk-through on Dante at the start of her competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, during her
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, during her dressage competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, with trainer
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament, a blind dressage competitor, with trainer Ana O'Brien moments before the start of the dressage competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

Para-Equestrian Dressage trainer Ana O'Brien wipes the tears
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Para-Equestrian Dressage trainer Ana O'Brien wipes the tears from her eyes after Suzanne Ament completed her dressage competition at the Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor Saturday.

Suzanne Ament shares a moment with Dante after
Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suzanne Ament shares a moment with Dante after she completed her dressage competition at Lloyd Harbor Equestrian Center in Lloyd Harbor on Saturday.

New York Sports

(L-R) Troy Eisner and his sons Josh, Zach
LI family gets playoff tickets from Isles co-owner Ledecky
Gerhard Struber, now coach of the Red Bulls,
Red Bulls go down to 10 men, fall on road to first-place Revs
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the
NYCFC falls to Crew on stoppage-time free kick by Zelarayán
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, right, is surrounded at
Mets suffer another walk-off loss to Marlins as Smith gives up HR
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders defends the
Dialed in Sorokin gives Islanders the confidence they needed
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the
Lennon: Yanks fans can pitch some kudos in Cashman's direction
Didn’t find what you were looking for?