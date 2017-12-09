TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Sports

Swansea off bottom of EPL after beating West Brom 1-0

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez, left, and Swansea

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez, left, and Swansea City's Jordan Ayew battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SWANSEA, Wales - (AP) -- Swansea rose off the bottom of the English Premier League and eased the pressure on coach Paul Clement by beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday.

The Swansea boss said before West Brom's visit that his future did not rest on the outcome of this game. But Clement's joy on the touchline was unconfined when Wilfried Bony smashed home nine minutes from time in a crowded goalmouth.

It was the first time Bony, having scored at Stoke last week, scored in consecutive league games since December 2014 - during his first Swansea spell.

But, more importantly, Swansea's first win in two months lifted it above Crystal Palace at the foot of the table and to within one point of West Ham and West Brom.

This was Alan Pardew's second game as West Brom boss since succeeding Tony Pulis.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie jumps for the ball Nets run out of gas, lose in Mexico’s thin air to Heat
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives to the basket Knicks’ rally falls short against lowly Bulls
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, above, forces Mets prioritize obtaining second baseman, reliever
Jalen Ray of Hofstra dribbling the ball during Another big shot for Ray as Hofstra wins
Giancarlo Stanton stands on the field during a Lennon: Cashman just couldn’t lay off this juicy pitch
Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks looks Knicks GM Perry sees value in Noah