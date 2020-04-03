SATURDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

YES (7-9:30 a.m.): Red Sox vs. Yankees, Dave Righetti’s no-hitter, July 4, 1983.

MSG (2-10 p.m.): NHL Eastern Conference Finals, all four Rangers victories over Canadiens (two-hour blocks), May 2014.

CBSSN (7-9 p.m.): NCAA Final men’s basketball, Kansas vs. Syracuse (Carmelo Anthony), April 7, 2003.