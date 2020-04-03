TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
49° Good Afternoon
Sports

SATURDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

By Newsday Staff
Print

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

YES (7-9:30 a.m.): Red Sox vs. Yankees, Dave Righetti’s no-hitter, July 4, 1983.

MSG (2-10 p.m.): NHL Eastern Conference Finals, all four Rangers victories over Canadiens (two-hour blocks), May 2014.

CBSSN (7-9 p.m.): NCAA Final men’s basketball, Kansas vs. Syracuse (Carmelo Anthony), April 7, 2003.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of against the Trotz, Lamoriello praise Gov. Cuomo's leadership amid pandemic
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) Perriman believes he'll have breakout season for Jets
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus
Dion Lewis with the New England Patriots during First time, long time for new Giant Dion Lewis
Dion Lewis of the Tennessee Titans against the Dion Lewis finds himself in a familiar role with the Giants
WFAN radio host Mike Francesa attends DraftKings Kickoff Mike Francesa agrees to a pay cut with WFAN
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search