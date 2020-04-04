TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

SUNDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham's acrobatic, one-handed reception during a breakout performance for the Giants in prime time is being trumpeted as the greatest catch of the season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

Ch. 9 (3-6 p.m.): NFL, Super Bowl XLV: Steelers vs. Packers, Feb. 6, 2011.

Ch. 7 (3-6 p.m.): NBA Finals, Game 7, Celtics (Ray Allen) vs. Lakers (Kobe Bryant), June 17, 2010.

NBCSN (7-9:30 p.m.): NFL, Cowboys vs. Giants, OBJ’s catch, Nov. 23, 2014.

