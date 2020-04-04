SUNDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

Ch. 9 (3-6 p.m.): NFL, Super Bowl XLV: Steelers vs. Packers, Feb. 6, 2011.

Ch. 7 (3-6 p.m.): NBA Finals, Game 7, Celtics (Ray Allen) vs. Lakers (Kobe Bryant), June 17, 2010.

NBCSN (7-9:30 p.m.): NFL, Cowboys vs. Giants, OBJ’s catch, Nov. 23, 2014.