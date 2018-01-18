TODAY'S PAPER
A look at the top photos from the 2018 Australian Open from Jan. 15-28, 2018 at Melbourne Park.

A spectator cools down at a water spraying
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Brownbill

A spectator cools down at a water spraying fan at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Japan's Yuichi Sugita celebrates after defeating United States'
Photo Credit: AP/Dita Alangkara

Japan's Yuichi Sugita celebrates after defeating United States' Jack Sock during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Italy's Thomas Fabbiano
Photo Credit: AP/Dita Alangkara

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Italy's Thomas Fabbiano during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina adjusts her hair while playing
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Brownbill

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina adjusts her hair while playing Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

France's Gael Monfils showers himself with water during
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Brownbill

France's Gael Monfils showers himself with water during his second round match Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov bites his racket in frustration
Photo Credit: AP/Dita Alangkara

Canada's Denis Shapovalov bites his racket in frustration during his second round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Umpire Julie Minori Kjendlie checks on Romania's Simona
Photo Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

Umpire Julie Minori Kjendlie checks on Romania's Simona Halep after Halep injured her ankle in her first round match against Australia's Destanee Aiava at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eyes on the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eyes on the ball for a return to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates his win over Canada's
Photo Credit: AP/Dita Alangkara

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates his win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

