A look at the top photos from the 2018 Australian Open from Jan. 15-28, 2018 at Melbourne Park.

A spectator cools down at a water spraying fan at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Japan's Yuichi Sugita celebrates after defeating United States' Jack Sock during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Italy's Thomas Fabbiano during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina adjusts her hair while playing Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

France's Gael Monfils showers himself with water during his second round match Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov bites his racket in frustration during his second round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Umpire Julie Minori Kjendlie checks on Romania's Simona Halep after Halep injured her ankle in her first round match against Australia's Destanee Aiava at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eyes on the ball for a return to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.